Wahoo will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Wahoo, with winds reaching 34 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from WED 12:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
