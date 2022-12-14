It will be a cold day in Wahoo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
