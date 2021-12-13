 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics