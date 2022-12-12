Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
