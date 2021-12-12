Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
