Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Saturday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
