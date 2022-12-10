Temperatures in Wahoo will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, the stage is set for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow that will impact the Thursday morning commute. Here's the latest.
More variety in temperatures than usual across the area today thanks to a cold front. Small snow chance late tonight. Find out if snow will linger and what temps are expected for Tuesday here.
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
No rain or freezing rain today. Snow is going to try and sneak in this weekend though. Find out when and what temperatures are expected in our latest forecast.
