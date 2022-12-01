Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 de…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Plan on a r…
Not only will temperatures be below normal Wednesday, but breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Warming up for Thursday, but winds will be increasing as well. Get all the details here.
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?