Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.

