Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Many in Nebraska are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. Then a good chance of showers and storms with a cold front. The latest on the heat and rain here.
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details here.
Wahoo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Ch…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 62F. Wi…
Compared to yesterday, the heat won't be as bad Wednesday. But it won't be cool by any means. Rain chances still continue for some in Nebraska. Track the temperatures and rain in our latest forecast.
Small rain chances continue Thursday as a warm front lifts over the state. While today will be hot, Friday is looking even hotter. See where rain is most likely and how high our temps will climb here.
This evening in Wahoo: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
