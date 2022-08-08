Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

