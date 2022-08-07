Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 97. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.