The Wahoo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Many in Nebraska are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. Then a good chance of showers and storms with a cold front. The latest on the heat and rain here.
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details here.
Wahoo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Ch…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 62F. Wi…
Compared to yesterday, the heat won't be as bad Wednesday. But it won't be cool by any means. Rain chances still continue for some in Nebraska. Track the temperatures and rain in our latest forecast.
Small rain chances continue Thursday as a warm front lifts over the state. While today will be hot, Friday is looking even hotter. See where rain is most likely and how high our temps will climb here.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
