Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

The Wahoo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT.