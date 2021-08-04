The Wahoo area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
