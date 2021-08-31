Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Today's temperature in Wahoo will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until TUE 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.