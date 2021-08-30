Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.