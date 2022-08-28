The Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 100. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Isolated showers and storms expected for Friday. Rain chances aren't going away this weekend, but there's one period that looks wetter than the rest. Find out when in our latest forecast.
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
Wahoo's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a hot day tomorrow. …
This evening in Wahoo: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Wahoo folks should be prepared …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Warm with sunny to mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures look to increase for Wednesday and the chance for showers is coming back. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Rain will be around today, but the better chance is expected on Thursday with our next cold front. Find out when and where rain is most likely and how temperatures will change in our latest forecast.
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunders…