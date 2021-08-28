Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Wahoo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will …
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks…
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a…