Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.