Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT.