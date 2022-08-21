Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

The Wahoo area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.