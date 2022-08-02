Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.

