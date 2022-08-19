Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A little fog early this morning, but looking nice for the rest of the day. Showers and storms will start to push back into the area on Thursday. Find out what time our rain chance begins here.
While the majority of the rain has departed the area, showers are going to linger throughout the day. See when rain is most likely and how cool it will get tonight in our latest forecast.
Wahoo's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy…
For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Wednesday. It …
As a slow moving cold front works across the state, showers and storms are likely. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding could occur in a few spots. Full details on what to expect in our updated forecast.
Scattered showers and storms are expected today and a couple could produce damaging wind and hail. See when rain is most likely and who has the greatest chance of severe storms in our latest forecast.
The Wahoo area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light an…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunde…
Today's temperature in Wahoo will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods of t…