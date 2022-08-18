Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
