The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
