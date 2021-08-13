Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

The Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.