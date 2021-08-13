The Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Wahoo: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The Wahoo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24%…
Wahoo's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperature…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The Wahoo area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see…