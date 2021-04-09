Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The area will see he…
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Today's temperature in Wahoo will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Wahoo will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Periods of thu…
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Windy at times with rain. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of…