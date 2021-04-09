Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.