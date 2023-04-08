Today's temperature in Wahoo will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
