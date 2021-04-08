Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
