Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.