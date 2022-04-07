Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 32 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
