Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Advisory until WED 12:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
