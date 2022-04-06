Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 29 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 7:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.