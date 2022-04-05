Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.