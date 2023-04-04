Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
