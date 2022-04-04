Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
