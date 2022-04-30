Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Here's everything you need to know.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are possible for locations within the watch and the threat could spread northeast later tonight. Here's the latest information on the timing and impacts.
