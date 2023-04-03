Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Warm front today, cold front tomorrow. Very windy conditions expected with both as well as a chance for rain and snow. Track the temperatures,…
Some activity around today, but more is expected late tonight and Tuesday across the state. While some will see heavy snow, others will see th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wahoo community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…