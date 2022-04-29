Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.