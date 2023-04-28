Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
