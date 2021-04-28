Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
