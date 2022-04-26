Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
