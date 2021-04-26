 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics