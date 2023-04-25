Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
