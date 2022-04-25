Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska. Threat going up for Friday
Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out today, but the threat for severe weather looks even greater for Friday evening. See when and where severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Watch now: Good chance of rain for eastern Nebraska Wednesday, small chance of severe storms Thursday
The western half of the state will be dry today, but scattered showers for the east, especially in the morning. We'll dry out tonight, but showers and possibly some severe storms will return Thursday.
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Windy during the evening. Showers developing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. C…
This evening in Wahoo: Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Thursday, the forecas…
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 43F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house…