Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Wahoo, with forecast models showing 30 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.