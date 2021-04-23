Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
