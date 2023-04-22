Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Quiet for most of Wednesday, but late this afternoon and evening, new storms are expected to fire up along a cold front. Damaging hail and win…
Not much going on during the day, but showers and storms are likely Friday evening with a cold front. Damaging wind and hail are expected in s…
Wahoo will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wahoo Saturday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34…
Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will se…