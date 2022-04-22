Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Wahoo, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from THU 11:16 PM CDT until FRI 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Watch now: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska. Threat going up for Friday
Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out today, but the threat for severe weather looks even greater for Friday evening. See when and where severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
While temperatures will be fairly uniform across the state Monday, a warm front will cause a big difference for Tuesday. Isolated showers are expected as well. Here's your latest forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Windy during the evening. Showers developing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. C…
This evening in Wahoo: Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Thursday, the forecas…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Part…
Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wahoo area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 d…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Watch now: Good chance of rain for eastern Nebraska Wednesday, small chance of severe storms Thursday
The western half of the state will be dry today, but scattered showers for the east, especially in the morning. We'll dry out tonight, but showers and possibly some severe storms will return Thursday.