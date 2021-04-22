 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 12:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

