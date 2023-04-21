Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.